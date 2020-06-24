Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:49 AM
latest
Home Business

IFC study finds strong momentum in Bangladesh for green financing

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

IFC study finds strong momentum in Bangladesh for green financing

IFC study finds strong momentum in Bangladesh for green financing

A recent report on IFC-facilitated Sustainable Banking Network (SBN) shows Bangladesh, Mongolia, and Nepal have identified green finance as a top priority for sustainable development of their financial sectors.
The report titled "Necessary Ambition: How Low-Income Countries Are Adopting Sustainable Finance to Address Poverty, Climate Change, and Other Urgent Challenges"-says these countries face immediate and significant impacts from climate change, pollution.
They are also impacted by biodiversity loss, and social inequality that require urgent responses, said an IFC press release on Monday.
In the wake of the challenges, the report says in Asia, promoting green finance, such as green bonds and green loans, is particularly a focus in Bangladesh and Mongolia. The two countries, and Nepal, are working on developing national sustainable finance roadmaps to reduce market risk and incentivize green finance flows.
"At a time when low-income countries across Asia and the Pacific are being adversely impacted by COVID-19, it's all the more vital for countries to embrace sustainable financial development to build resilience for future," said Nena Stoiljkovic, IFC's Vice President for Asia and Pacific.
The report highlights these Asian countries are resolute in their commitment to promoting sustainable finance and going green in planning for the future.
CEO and a Board Member of the Mongolian Sustainable Finance Bankers Association and Co-chair of the SBN IDA Task Force, Naidalaa Badrakh says there is positive evidence of changes in the way banks are managing environmental and social risks, compared to five years ago.
In addition to green finance, the report shows the three Asian countries are also exploring      ways to expand sustainable finance to other areas such as financing for small and medium sized enterprises and agriculture.
Sustainable finance has a larger role to play in poverty reduction," said Asif Iqbal, Joint Director, Sustainable Finance Department at Bangladesh Bank.
Dev Kumar Dhakal, Executive Director of Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank of Nepal, said "The country should develop and implement sustainable finance related policies for a better and safer financial system. These policies should not detrimental development activities, rather should guide the initiatives taken".
Last year, IFC's green bonds issuance in Asia-Pacific crossed $1 billion, addressing environmental and social challenges in some of the world's most vulnerable and poorest countries. Last month, Mongolia's Financial Regulatory Commission and IFC signed an MoU to further develop the market for green finance in Mongolia.
Established in 2012, the first global network of its kind focused on sustainable finance at market level, SBN represents 39 countries and US$43 trillion (86 percent) of the total banking assets in emerging markets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wirecard says missing $2.1 bn never existed, rips up earlier accounts
Lufthansa shares down as investor battles bailout terms
American Airlines seeks $3.5bn in new financing
Brazil issues new guidelines for meatpackers as Covid-19 pandemic ravages plants
Airbus extends furloughs in UK, Spain in latest effort to tackle Covid-19 fallout
SoftBank to sell $21 billion in T-Mobile shares
IBBL Mymensingh zone holds special business development confce
Padma Bank launches ‘Work from Home’ software


Latest News
Mashrafe’s brother now infected with Covid-19
China-India border clash stokes contrasting domestic responses
Oil edges lower as US stockpiles grow more than expected
EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
People's lives on grave risks due to wrong steps in tackling virus: Rizvi
Amazon announces $2 billion climate pledge fund
Govt likely to test one lakh coronavirus samples every day: DGHS
Number of operating Canada, US oil and gas rigs fall
'Red Zones' in four more district areas, general holiday declared
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 3 held in Malaysia with Yaba pills worth Tk 1.5cr
Country reports 43 deaths, 3,412 cases in 24 hrs
Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrims for Hajj
23rd June: A day of an amazing contradiction
Rice and Rise of Bangladesh
DSCC ready to enforce lockdown: Mayor
Man City crush depleted Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting
Covid-19: Prompt measures only can save our future
WHO: Lack of leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting pandemic
Probe body on mask mess up fails to act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft