

IFC study finds strong momentum in Bangladesh for green financing

The report titled "Necessary Ambition: How Low-Income Countries Are Adopting Sustainable Finance to Address Poverty, Climate Change, and Other Urgent Challenges"-says these countries face immediate and significant impacts from climate change, pollution.

They are also impacted by biodiversity loss, and social inequality that require urgent responses, said an IFC press release on Monday.

In the wake of the challenges, the report says in Asia, promoting green finance, such as green bonds and green loans, is particularly a focus in Bangladesh and Mongolia. The two countries, and Nepal, are working on developing national sustainable finance roadmaps to reduce market risk and incentivize green finance flows.

"At a time when low-income countries across Asia and the Pacific are being adversely impacted by COVID-19, it's all the more vital for countries to embrace sustainable financial development to build resilience for future," said Nena Stoiljkovic, IFC's Vice President for Asia and Pacific.

The report highlights these Asian countries are resolute in their commitment to promoting sustainable finance and going green in planning for the future.

CEO and a Board Member of the Mongolian Sustainable Finance Bankers Association and Co-chair of the SBN IDA Task Force, Naidalaa Badrakh says there is positive evidence of changes in the way banks are managing environmental and social risks, compared to five years ago.

In addition to green finance, the report shows the three Asian countries are also exploring ways to expand sustainable finance to other areas such as financing for small and medium sized enterprises and agriculture.

Sustainable finance has a larger role to play in poverty reduction," said Asif Iqbal, Joint Director, Sustainable Finance Department at Bangladesh Bank.

Dev Kumar Dhakal, Executive Director of Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank of Nepal, said "The country should develop and implement sustainable finance related policies for a better and safer financial system. These policies should not detrimental development activities, rather should guide the initiatives taken".

Last year, IFC's green bonds issuance in Asia-Pacific crossed $1 billion, addressing environmental and social challenges in some of the world's most vulnerable and poorest countries. Last month, Mongolia's Financial Regulatory Commission and IFC signed an MoU to further develop the market for green finance in Mongolia.

Established in 2012, the first global network of its kind focused on sustainable finance at market level, SBN represents 39 countries and US$43 trillion (86 percent) of the total banking assets in emerging markets.

















