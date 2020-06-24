Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:49 AM
latest
Home Business

Stimulus Disbursement To SMEs

BB intensifies monitoring on banks, NBFIs

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has tightened its monitoring over the banks and non-banks financial institution regarding disbursement of loans to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) under the stimulus package.
The BB on Monday in a circular asked all the banks and NBFIs to submit fortnightly reports on disbursement of the stimulus package to its SME and special programmes department.
Earlier in another circular, the central bank asked the schedule banks to submit reports on disbursing stimulus to the CMSMEs on a monthly basis.
The BB on Monday said that it urgently needed to tighten its monitoring to assess if the banks had failed to maintain the required pace in disbursing loans to the CMSMEs under the stimulus package.
It said that the banks and NBFIs would have to submit reports on disbursement of the stimulus package within five days after one fortnight.
The banks would have to submit the report for the first fortnight within the 20th day of the respective month and the report for the second fortnight within the fifth day of the next month.  
On March 25, the government announced a Tk 20,000 crore stimulus package for the CMSMEs so that the businesses can resume their operations after the coronavirus pandemic, setting the interest rate at 9 per cent.
Of the interest, the government would bear 5 percentage points and the remaining 4 percentage points would borne by the CMSMEs.
Following the government's announcement, the BB on April 13 issued the complete guideline on disbursement of the stimulus package.
Furthermore, the BB also announced that it would contribute 50 per cent of the loans which the banks and NBFIs would disburse to the CMSMEs under the stimulus package.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wirecard says missing $2.1 bn never existed, rips up earlier accounts
Lufthansa shares down as investor battles bailout terms
American Airlines seeks $3.5bn in new financing
Brazil issues new guidelines for meatpackers as Covid-19 pandemic ravages plants
Airbus extends furloughs in UK, Spain in latest effort to tackle Covid-19 fallout
SoftBank to sell $21 billion in T-Mobile shares
IBBL Mymensingh zone holds special business development confce
Padma Bank launches ‘Work from Home’ software


Latest News
Mashrafe’s brother now infected with Covid-19
China-India border clash stokes contrasting domestic responses
Oil edges lower as US stockpiles grow more than expected
EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
People's lives on grave risks due to wrong steps in tackling virus: Rizvi
Amazon announces $2 billion climate pledge fund
Govt likely to test one lakh coronavirus samples every day: DGHS
Number of operating Canada, US oil and gas rigs fall
'Red Zones' in four more district areas, general holiday declared
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 3 held in Malaysia with Yaba pills worth Tk 1.5cr
Country reports 43 deaths, 3,412 cases in 24 hrs
Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrims for Hajj
23rd June: A day of an amazing contradiction
Rice and Rise of Bangladesh
DSCC ready to enforce lockdown: Mayor
Man City crush depleted Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting
Covid-19: Prompt measures only can save our future
WHO: Lack of leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting pandemic
Probe body on mask mess up fails to act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft