BB intensifies monitoring on banks, NBFIs





The BB on Monday in a circular asked all the banks and NBFIs to submit fortnightly reports on disbursement of the stimulus package to its SME and special programmes department.

Earlier in another circular, the central bank asked the schedule banks to submit reports on disbursing stimulus to the CMSMEs on a monthly basis.

The BB on Monday said that it urgently needed to tighten its monitoring to assess if the banks had failed to maintain the required pace in disbursing loans to the CMSMEs under the stimulus package.

It said that the banks and NBFIs would have to submit reports on disbursement of the stimulus package within five days after one fortnight.

The banks would have to submit the report for the first fortnight within the 20th day of the respective month and the report for the second fortnight within the fifth day of the next month.

On March 25, the government announced a Tk 20,000 crore stimulus package for the CMSMEs so that the businesses can resume their operations after the coronavirus pandemic, setting the interest rate at 9 per cent.

Of the interest, the government would bear 5 percentage points and the remaining 4 percentage points would borne by the CMSMEs.

Following the government's announcement, the BB on April 13 issued the complete guideline on disbursement of the stimulus package.

Furthermore, the BB also announced that it would contribute 50 per cent of the loans which the banks and NBFIs would disburse to the CMSMEs under the stimulus package.























The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has tightened its monitoring over the banks and non-banks financial institution regarding disbursement of loans to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) under the stimulus package.The BB on Monday in a circular asked all the banks and NBFIs to submit fortnightly reports on disbursement of the stimulus package to its SME and special programmes department.Earlier in another circular, the central bank asked the schedule banks to submit reports on disbursing stimulus to the CMSMEs on a monthly basis.The BB on Monday said that it urgently needed to tighten its monitoring to assess if the banks had failed to maintain the required pace in disbursing loans to the CMSMEs under the stimulus package.It said that the banks and NBFIs would have to submit reports on disbursement of the stimulus package within five days after one fortnight.The banks would have to submit the report for the first fortnight within the 20th day of the respective month and the report for the second fortnight within the fifth day of the next month.On March 25, the government announced a Tk 20,000 crore stimulus package for the CMSMEs so that the businesses can resume their operations after the coronavirus pandemic, setting the interest rate at 9 per cent.Of the interest, the government would bear 5 percentage points and the remaining 4 percentage points would borne by the CMSMEs.Following the government's announcement, the BB on April 13 issued the complete guideline on disbursement of the stimulus package.Furthermore, the BB also announced that it would contribute 50 per cent of the loans which the banks and NBFIs would disburse to the CMSMEs under the stimulus package.