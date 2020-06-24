Body of missing youth recovered

PATUAKHALI, June 23: Police recovered the body of a young man from Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Mehedi Hasan Hawlader, 30, was the son of Babul Hawlader, a resident of Char Shiba Village under Char Kajal in Galachipa Upazila.

Local sources said Mehedi along with his uncle came to Kalaiya Bazar by a trawler at noon.

He got down in the canal to take a bath and then drowned.

Later, a team of divers conducted a rescue operation and recovered the body at about 7pm.

Kalaiya Naval Police Sub-Inspector Sohag Fakir confirmed the matter.