Death toll from Noakhali fire rises to three

Three unnatural deaths in two districts

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Senior Health Education Officer of Gazipur Civil Surgeon office Md Nurul Islam speaking at a workshop on Awareness Building on Kidney Disease on Tuesday in CS conference room. CS Dr. Khairuzzaman presided over the function. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]