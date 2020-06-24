Community clinics provide services to patients in remote areas





Now, the patients are receiving treatment from these clinics; they are not going to the upazila and district hospitals to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection.

A total of 111 community clinics have been set up in five upazilas of the district. Most of those are in remote areas. The Health Department has already served personal protection equipment (PPE), masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and necessary medicines at every clinics.

Community health care provider of the clinics provides services to the patients six days in the week while a health assistant and family welfare assistant provide services three days in the week as per the order of the Directorate General of Health Services.

They have been giving treatment maintaining health guidelines.

Sadar Upazila Ratnibari Community Clinic Health Care Provider Md Farruq Hasan said, "We are providing services to the people regularly amid novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some patients come here with corona symptoms. It is difficult for us to detect whether he/she is infected with the deadly virus. We are continuing giving treatment keeping ourselves safe and maintaining social distancing."

Health Assistant Monira Begum said, "We are giving treatment and advises to pregnant women weekly three days".









Besides, satellite clinic is conducting one day in a month.





PANCHAGARH, June 23: Activists of community clinics in the district are providing services to patients in remote areas with courage amid coronavirus pandemic.Now, the patients are receiving treatment from these clinics; they are not going to the upazila and district hospitals to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection.A total of 111 community clinics have been set up in five upazilas of the district. Most of those are in remote areas. The Health Department has already served personal protection equipment (PPE), masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and necessary medicines at every clinics.Community health care provider of the clinics provides services to the patients six days in the week while a health assistant and family welfare assistant provide services three days in the week as per the order of the Directorate General of Health Services.They have been giving treatment maintaining health guidelines.Sadar Upazila Ratnibari Community Clinic Health Care Provider Md Farruq Hasan said, "We are providing services to the people regularly amid novel coronavirus pandemic.Some patients come here with corona symptoms. It is difficult for us to detect whether he/she is infected with the deadly virus. We are continuing giving treatment keeping ourselves safe and maintaining social distancing."Health Assistant Monira Begum said, "We are giving treatment and advises to pregnant women weekly three days".Besides, satellite clinic is conducting one day in a month.