Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:48 AM
Woman commits suicide after ‘killing’ daughter

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, June 23: A woman reportedly committed suicide by taking poison after killing her daughter with poison in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Tajmira Khatun, wife of Monirul Islam of Chhoyghoria Village in the upazila and their elder daughter Fatema Khatun.
However, their two-year-old daughter, who fell sick in the same incident, is now undergoing treatment at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.
Quoting local people, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Abul Kalam said Tajmira and her mother-in-law used to quarrel over family feud.
As a sequel to the dispute, an altercation took place between them in the morning after Tajmira's husband went of the house to work.
Being agitated by the quarrel, she made her two daughters drink poison and she herself also took poison, said OC Kalam .
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue, he added.


