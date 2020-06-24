Woman commits suicide after ‘killing’ daughter





The deceased were identified as Tajmira Khatun, wife of Monirul Islam of Chhoyghoria Village in the upazila and their elder daughter Fatema Khatun.

However, their two-year-old daughter, who fell sick in the same incident, is now undergoing treatment at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.

Quoting local people, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Abul Kalam said Tajmira and her mother-in-law used to quarrel over family feud.

As a sequel to the dispute, an altercation took place between them in the morning after Tajmira's husband went of the house to work.

Being agitated by the quarrel, she made her two daughters drink poison and she herself also took poison, said OC Kalam .

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue, he added.















