Imam ‘dismissed’ for joining corona victim’s burial





According to a complaint lodged by Imam Maulana Md Nur Ullah, he has been acting as imam and khatib of Boxali Bhuyian Mosque in Ward No-9 under Sonagazi municipality for the last six years.

On June 17, he attended the burial of Maulana Ziaul Haque who died with coronavirus symptoms; this displeased the managing committee members and they barred the imam from leading the Friday's Juma prayer.

President of the managing committee Shakwat Hossain Alwal said committee members alleged that Maulana Nur Ullah took part in the burial without taking any prior permission from the committee.

"We gave him a leave for 14 days for quarantine. He might have lodged the complaint to get the government attention," he added.

Sonagazi burial team supervisor of Islamic Foundation Alamgir Hossain said Maulana Nur Ullah is a member of their team. "We informed the job dismissal matter to the UNO, and he will take necessary steps in this regard," he added.









UNO Ajit Dev said they formed an investigation committee in this regard and steps would be taken as per the investigation report.





