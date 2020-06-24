Three unnatural deaths in two districts





NATORE: A minor girl died from snakebite in Daulatpur Village under Nazirpur Union in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sadia, 10, daughter of Bipul Ali of the same area. She was a student of class three at Brikashua Governmant Primary School.

The deceased's father said a venomous snake bit Sadia while she was playing with her classmates nearby her house at around 10am.

Later, she was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sadia dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Gurudaspur Police Station Md Mozharul Islam confirmed the incident.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A couple was electrocuted in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shahjahan Mia, 35, and his wife Elena Begum, of Ovirampur Village in Banshtoil Union.

Deceased's family members said Shahjahan, father of two children, went to a field nearby their home to graze buffalo at around 7am.

He came in contact with a live electric wire of the PDB's main line.

As Shahjahan's wife and son Anik, 14, came to rescue him, they also electrocuted.

Local people whisked them off to a local clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared the couple dead.

Sub-Inspector of Banshtoil Police Outpost Saiful islam confirmed the incident.

















