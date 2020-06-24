Video
Man dies a day after declared corona negative

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 23: A COVID-19 patient in the district died after a day he was declared negative for the virus.
The deceased was identified as Mansur Rahman, 38, a resident of Jikra Village at Charghat Upazila of the district. He was a driver at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Enamul Haque said Mansur was kept at 18- day home isolation after tested positive for coronavirus.
He was found negative for the virus on June 20 and local administration then withdrew the lockdown from his house, said the CS. The civil surgeon said Mansur was suffering from heart disease also and received treatment for this.
Mansur breathed his last at 5.30 am on Monday, he added.
A total of 264 people tested positive for coronavirus in the district till Sunday night, according to the CS office.




Of the infected, 59 recovered from the disease while four died.


