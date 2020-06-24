Death toll from Noakhali fire rises to three





Deceased Khaled, 45, was a resident of Ganipur area of Begumganj Upazila of the district.

Witnesses said the fire broke out in Chairman Ghat of Hatia around 11 am that killed Mahibul Islam Nipu, 37, a resident of Chaumuhani municipality, and Rahmat, 36, of the upazila on the spot and injured four others.

Of the four, critically injured Khalid was taken to Noakhali General Hospital, and, later on shifted to Dhaka where he succumbed to his injuries.

Quoting fire-fighters, Officer-in-Charge of Hatia Police Station Abul Khayer said the fire originated in Nipu's shop when splashes of oil fell into stove during cooking at the kitchen at night.

On information, two fire units from district Fire Service and Civil Defence and another unit from Subarnachar rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after around two hours of frantic efforts.

Around 20 shops were also burnt in the fire.















