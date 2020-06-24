Housewife’s hanging body recovered

LAXMIPUR, June 23: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Surma Akter, 19, was the wife of Rafiq, a resident of Char Martin area in the upazila.

Local sources said Surma went to her father's house in Char Samsuddin where sometime in the night she hanged herself following a family feud.

On information, police recovered her body in the morning and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Hajirhat Police Station Md Alamgir Hossain.








