Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:48 AM
Litchi growers fear unexpected loss in Thakurgaon

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Asaduzzan Asad

THAKURGAON, June 23: An unexpected loss of more than Tk 15 crore is being feared by the litchi growers in the district this year.
They had expected a huge volume of production of the seasonal fruit. But incessant raining has crippled their cherished hope. Their growing orchards suffered a setback due to the raining.
Because of the harmful rains, the maturing orchards could not be sprayed of pesticides to facilitate good yielding.
Thakurgaon, the northern district of the country, is well known for all seasonal fruits including litchi which is less-insect-prone. Litchi is attacked by insects in country's other areas.
The species such as Golapi, China-3, Bedana, Bombai and Kathali are popular across the country.
This year, most of the litchis dropped before maturity for the rains.
Yet agriculture office sources said despite the raining-impact, the farmers would be benefited for good prices for produces in the market and for the easing transportation.
Already, ripening has begun in many orchards. Farmers and wholesalers have started collecting the fruit.
Growers expressed the concern that given the situation, the production costs including orchard fare and rearing charge could not be lifted this year.
 The present prices of litchi in the market are not matching to their cultivated costs. So, they are to incur losses.
Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Aftab Hossain said the litchi growers hoped to be benefited this year, but  the rough weather has caused a little damage to the orchards.
The losses have been estimated at Tk 15 crore, he informed.
"It is expected the litchi yielding will be good in the next year," he concluded.


