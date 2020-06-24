Video
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:48 AM
Two die with corona symptoms at Gafargaon

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, June 23: Two persons died with coronavirus symptoms in the upazila  on Monday.
The deceased are: Afaz Uddin, a resident of Ward 9 in the poura area, and Golam Mostafa, son of Dr Nurul Islam of Kharua Boral village.
Mostafa, an employee of Bangladesh Agriculture University, had been suffering from fever, cold and cough for the last two weeks. He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Sunday.
As his condition deteriorated, Mostafa was taken back to his village home where he died around 10 am.
Afaz Uddin had been taking treatment at his home. He died around 1am on the way to the MMCH.


