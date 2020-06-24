Video
40 more infected with corona in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

At least 40 people have been infected with coronavirus in three districts- Laxmipur, Chuadanga, and Tangail, on Monday.
LAXMIPUR: Some 20 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district. With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 595.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the matter on Monday morning, adding that 276 people have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease.
He said some samples have been sent to the laboratory of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in the last 24 hours.
The reports have come where the 20 people were found positive for the virus.  
So far, a total of 295 people tested positive in Sadar Upazila, 99 in Ramganj, 49 in Ramgati, 88 in Kamalnagar and 64 in Raipur Upazila of the district, said Dr Abdul Gaffar.
Meanwhile, 276 people have recovered from the deadly virus while 12 persons died from the virus infection, the CS added.
CHUADANGA: Nine more people including five Islami Bank officials  have been infected with novel coronavirus in Jibannagar Upazila of the district.
With these, total virus cases reached 189 in the district till Monday.
CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the matter on Monday evening.
Of the infected, five are the officials and staffs of Islamic Bank in Jibannagar branch, three are the members of a same family in Darsona municipality area under Damurhuda Upazila while one is the inhabitant of the upazila.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Jibannagar upazila SM Munim Linkon said after getting the reports, the upazila administration put the Islami Bank under lock down from Tuesday morning till further notice.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Eleven more people contracted coronavirus in  Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Monday, raising the number of the virus cases in the upazila to 124.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Maksuda Khanam confirmed the matter on Monday afternoon.
A medical team of the Upazila Health Department collected samples from 35 people as they have coronavirus-like symptoms, and sent those to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka for test, Dr Maksuda said.
The reports which came on Monday found eleven positive for the virus while others negative, she added.
Meanwhile, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Malek said the infected persons were kept under isolation at their respective houses.




However, the upazila administration put their houses and 10 nearby houses under lockdown, he added.


