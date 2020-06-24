Video
Home Countryside

3 areas of Khulna go under lockdown from tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 23: The local administration has decided to put three areas of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) under a 21-day red zone order with effect from June 25.
The areas are going to be under red zone category following increased number of COVID-19 patients.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held in the conference room of Deputy Commissioner (DC) office  on Monday with DC Muhammad Helal Hossain in the chair.
The lockdown of red zone category will continue till July 16.
The three areas to be locked are wards no. 17 and 24 of KCC and Aichgati Union at Rupsha Upazila.
"The entire district will not be put under lockdown at this time. Only the areas, which have been marked as red zone, will come under the restrictions," the DC said.
Mayor of KCC Talukdar Abdul Khaleque, Divisional Commissioner Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain Hawladar and Director (Health) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr. Rasheda Sultana were present at the meeting.
 Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) of the Cabinet Division Md. Kamal Hossain, who is also in-charge of Coronavirus Prevention and Relief Management in Khulna District, was also directly connected to the meeting via online from Dhaka.
KCC mayor said coronavirus infection has increased in the district due to the arbitrary movement of people during the last Eid-ul-Fitr.


