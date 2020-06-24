Aush cultivation continues in Manikganj





Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources said the farmers are cultivating three varieties of Aush paddy - high-breed, high yielding and local variety.

Deputy Director of the DAE Shahjahan Ali Biswas said the cultivation of the local variety has already been completed in the district which are growing well.

The planting of high breed and high yielding are continuing the sources said adding that the government has already distributed Aush seeds and fertilizers at free of cost among 2500 poor and marginal cultivators for boosting Aush production in the district.

As part of the government initiative, each farmer received five kilograms of Aus seed, 20 kilograms of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and 10 kilograms of Muriatic potash for cultivating Aush paddy on one Bigha of land.

The sources said Aush is being cultivated in most of the land which is regaining its tradition in the district after harvesting of Boro and it is the third crop in the same land.

























