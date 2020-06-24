Video
Subornogram Foundation distributes hand sanitizers, face masks

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Observer Desk

Founder of the Subornogram Foundation and Poet Shahed Kayes handing face mask and hand sanitizer to an old man in a village of Sonargaon. photo: observer

Subornogram Foundation distributed hand sanitizers and face masks among folk artistes and craftsmen on June 18 to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Sonargaon.
They also distributed 400 hand sanitizers among workers and guards of the Folk and Craftsmen Foundation and Ansars and guards of the National heritage site Panam City.
During the distribution of hand sanitizers, founder of the Subornogram Foundation Shahed Kayes, President of Udichi (a cultural organization) Sankar Prakash and volunteer of Subornogram Foundation Shafiul Alam (Shafi) were present.
Universal Cultural Centre and ACCN of South Korea extended their helping hand to prevent the deadly virus.
Coordinator of the UCC and ACCN Soumitra Kumar Kundu at the programme said: "We feel proud of being with the Subornogram Foundation at this critical juncture of the country."
"We hope like South Korea, Bangladesh too will be able to get rid of coronavirus very soon," he said.
Apart from its own programmes the Subornogram Foundation helped Sonargaon Municipality in its activities to curb the corona pandemic.
The programmes include distribution of food among low-income people, spraying disinfectants at people's homes, on rickshaws, vans, three-wheelers and other modes of vehicles.
The organization also distributed surgical masks and hand sanitizers at 63 mosques during the Eid congregations.
Founder of the Subornogram Foundation and Poet Shahed Kayes said: "We have been conducting different programmes since the second week of March on behalf of the foundation to fight against coronavirus. By the time we have stood by the side of 5,000 low-income people of different villages of Sonargaon with the help of various organizations and individuals. As long as this deadly virus persists we will continue our activities at Sonargaon," said the poet.


