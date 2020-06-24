Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:47 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Korean border tensions

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

SEOUL, June 23: South Korean activists say they have flown propaganda-carrying balloons across the border in to North Korea, the latest provocation in an escalation of tensions between the two neighbours.
The North has expressed its anger about the balloons, and the South has attempted to stop the activists. Since a 2018 thaw, the long-standing rivals had been making efforts to improve ties and maintain dialogue.
But the relationship appeared to have deteriorated rapidly in the past week. The North on Friday blew up the Inter Korean Liaison Office, on its side of the border, which was set up two years ago to ensure regular dialogue between the two countries.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Korean border tensions
Protesters try to topple statue
West Bank annexation plan
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal
US seeks to widen nuclear arms deal with Russia
Pompeo compares Bolton to Edward Snowden
Trump says US coronavirus toll could surpass 150,000
India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pakistan


Latest News
Mashrafe’s brother now infected with Covid-19
China-India border clash stokes contrasting domestic responses
Oil edges lower as US stockpiles grow more than expected
EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
People's lives on grave risks due to wrong steps in tackling virus: Rizvi
Amazon announces $2 billion climate pledge fund
Govt likely to test one lakh coronavirus samples every day: DGHS
Number of operating Canada, US oil and gas rigs fall
'Red Zones' in four more district areas, general holiday declared
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 3 held in Malaysia with Yaba pills worth Tk 1.5cr
Country reports 43 deaths, 3,412 cases in 24 hrs
Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrims for Hajj
23rd June: A day of an amazing contradiction
Rice and Rise of Bangladesh
DSCC ready to enforce lockdown: Mayor
Man City crush depleted Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting
Covid-19: Prompt measures only can save our future
WHO: Lack of leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting pandemic
Probe body on mask mess up fails to act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft