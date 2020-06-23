India, China commanders meet after border clash





Major Indian traders called for a boycott of Chinese goods and the state of Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital of Mumbai, put three initial investment proposals from Chinese companies worth 50 billion rupees ($658 million) on hold, just days after signing the agreements.

India said 20 of its soldiers were killed in a clash last Monday with Chinese troops in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff between the nuclear-armed Asian giants in the western Himalayas.

An Indian government source said commanders met in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border dividing India's Ladakh region from the Chinese held Aksai Chin.

Justice Justice M Enayetur Rahim issued the injunction order after a hearing through video conference on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Tanvir Ahmed challenging the DWASA's decision.

Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed placed arguments in support of the petition, while Attorney General Mahbubey Alarm opposed the petition.

"Dhaka WASA cannot collect the 25 percent hiked water tariff following the High Court order," Tanvir said.

On June 15, Tanvir filed the writ petition as public interest litigation with the HC through an email, urging the court to declare DWASA's move to increase water price by 25 percent illegal.

He said most countrymen are now facing serious financial crisis and amid this situation, hiking water tariff is not only illegal but also a heartless act.

WASA can increase the water tariff by only 5 percent in consultation with the government as per section 22 of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act, 1996, the writ petitioner added.

