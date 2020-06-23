HC issues injunction on water tariff hike





The High Court (HC) on Monday issued an injunction till August 10 on the decision of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) to increase water price by 25 percent from April 1.''As a result Dhaka Wasa cannot collect the 25 percent hiked water tariff following the HC order, told lawyer Tanvir Ahmed.The virtual HC bench ofJustice M Enayetur Rahim issued the injunction order after a hearing through video conference on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Tanvir Ahmed challenging the DWASA's decision.Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed placed arguments in support of the petition, while Attorney General Mahbubey Alarm opposed the petition."Dhaka WASA cannot collect the 25 percent hiked water tariff following the High Court order," Tanvir said.On June 15, Tanvir filed the writ petition as public interest litigation with the HC through an email, urging the court to declare DWASA's move to increase water price by 25 percent illegal.He said most countrymen are now facing serious financial crisis and amid this situation, hiking water tariff is not only illegal but also a heartless act.WASA can increase the water tariff by only 5 percent in consultation with the government as per section 22 of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act, 1996, the writ petitioner added.On April 1, Dhaka WASA increased the water price for residential customers by 25 per cent while commercial customers by about 8 percent.