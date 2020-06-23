Human-trafficking Case Against MP Shahid





The public prosecution is continuing its marathon investigation task into the case of Bangladeshi MP through his dealings with the first accused, as contracts between them to employ workers in government ministries, according to Kuwait Times.

Police sized huge documents and contracts paper from the company of Bangladeshi MP.

"The source indicated

that the public prosecutiothat the public prosecution issued orders to seize documents and contracts from the company of Bangladeshi MP as it turned out that there is an amount of 600,000 dinars received by an agent of a businessman without knowing the reason and without an agreement or a contract between him and the first accused," it said.

Bangladeshi lawmaker Shahid was held by Kuwaiti Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 6, however, the next hearing of this case is schedule to be held on July 6.

Bangladeshi lawmaker Shahid was held by Kuwaiti Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 6, however, the next hearing of this case is schedule to be held on July 6.PAGE 2 COL 4





