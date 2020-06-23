Video
Kuwait issues arrest warrant against two citizens

Human-trafficking Case Against MP Shahid

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Shahnaj Begum

The Kuwaiti government has issued warrant of arrest and summons against two Kuwaiti citizens on Sunday as one of them had obtained a bank cheque worth one million dinar from Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam.
The public prosecution is continuing its marathon investigation task into the case of Bangladeshi MP through his dealings with the first accused, as contracts between them to employ workers in government ministries, according to Kuwait Times.
Police sized huge documents and contracts paper from the company of Bangladeshi MP.
"The source indicated
    that the public prosecution issued orders to seize documents and contracts from the company of Bangladeshi MP as it turned out that there is an amount of 600,000 dinars received by an agent of a businessman without knowing the reason and without an agreement or a contract between him and the first accused," it said.
The public prosecution is continuing its marathon investigation task into the case of Bangladeshi MP. A source revealed that two of the defendants had been issued with a warrant of arrest and summons, but they have gone into hiding.
The source said through investigation one of them obtained a bank cheque worth one million dinar through his dealings with the first accused, as contracts between them to employ workers in government ministries. Therefore it is necessary to know the details of this transaction.
The source pointed out that the number of defendants is currently 7, after listening to the statements of in charge of manpower ministry and colonel in the Interior ministry, and after the inclusion of a businessman as suspects in the case, the influential Daily said.
Bangladeshi lawmaker Shahid was held by Kuwaiti Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 6, however, the next hearing of this case is schedule to be held on July 6.
The public prosecution is continuing its marathon investigation task into the case of Bangladeshi MP. A source revealed that two of the defendants had been issued with a warrant of arrest and summons, but they have gone into hiding.
The source said through investigation one of them obtained a bank cheque worth one million dinar through his dealings with the first accused, as contracts between them to employ workers in government ministries. Therefore it is necessary to know the details of this transaction.
The source pointed out that the number of defendants is currently 7, after listening to the statements of in charge of manpower ministry and colonel in the Interior ministry, and after the inclusion of a businessman as suspects in the case, the influential Daily said.




Bangladeshi lawmaker Shahid was held by Kuwaiti Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 6, however, the next hearing of this case is schedule to be held on July 6.


