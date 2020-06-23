General holidays declared in Red Zones in 15 districts





The districts are Chattogram, Bogura, Moulavibazar, Chuadanga, Jashore, Madaripur, Narayanganj, Habiganj, Munshiganj, Cumilla, Faridpur, Manikganj, Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi and Kushtia.

According to the gazette notifications, the general holidays will be applicable to all institutes inside the areas (both government and private).

Ministry of Public Administration issued the notifications, saying the announcement will come into effect from Tuesday.

The most affected areas have been marked as Red, the comparatively least affected areas as Yellow and the least affected or corona-free areas as Green Zones. The Red Zone will lock down immediately and steps will be taken to prevent further infection in the Yellow Zone. There will be caution in the Green Zone as well. The lockdown period will be from 14 to 21 days.

The notifications stated the decision was taken to control public movement strictly considering the risk of infection in the areas.

The holidays will be effective only in the 'Red Zones.'

All the employees, who are residents of the Red Zones, will also enjoy the general holidays.

In Chattogram, Uttar Kattali area of Ward No 10 (except the BSCIC industrial area) under Chattogram City Corporation will be under the purview of the announcement. Here, the holidays will continue until July 8.

The holidays will be effective in Chelopara, Nataipara, Naruli, Jaleswaritala, Sutrapur, Maltinagar, Thanthania, Haripari and Colony areas of Bogura until July 5.

In Chuadanga, Ward Nos 5 and 7 of Darshana Municipality in Chuadanga's Damurhuda upazila will be under the announcement until July 8.

General holidays will be effective in some areas of Sreemangal Sadar, Baramchal, Kadipur unions and Kulaura municipality of Moulvibazar district until July 5.

Besides, some areas of Rupganj Sadar union in Narayanganj will be under the purview of the holiday until July 2.

In Habiganj, Ward Nos 6 and 9 of Habiganj municipality, Deorgach, Ubahata, Ranigaon and Sadar municipality of Chunarughat, Ajmiriganj Sadar union and Madhabpur municipality area will be under the holidays until July 9.

The holidays will be effective for Mathpara area of Ward No 1 in Munshiganj municipality until July 9.

Residents of areas falling under wards 3, 10, 12 and 13 of Cumilla City Corporation will enjoy the holidays till July 3.

Vast areas of Jashore and Madaripur will also face the Red Zone strict lockdown for different dates.

In Faridpur, the holidays will be effective for all Wards of Bhanga municipality until July 7.

In Manikganj, Seota Gangadhar Patti and West Dashra areas of Manikganj municipality, Saturia union and Dhankora union under Saturia upazila, Singair municipality and Joymontop union under Singair upazila will enjoy the holiday till July 4.

In Brahmanbaria, Paikpara and Kalaishripara in Ward No 4 and Maddhapara in Ward No 5, Kazipara in Ward No 8 under the Brahmanbaria municipality, Hospitalpara and Pashimpara in Ward No 2, TNT Para in Ward No 3, Hospital Para and College Para in Ward No 4, Bhochong Daspara in Ward No 8 under Nabinagar municipality, Araibari in Ward No 4, Shitolpara in Ward No 5, Sahapara in Ward No 7 under Kousba municipality will enjoy the holidays till July 4.

In Narsingdi, Ward Nos 4 and 5 under Madhabdi municipality area will be under the holidays until July 2.

In Kushtia, Ward Nos 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,15,18,20 under Kushtia municipality area, Bahirchar and Chandgram union under Bheramara upazila, Ward Nos 1 to 9 of Bheramara municipality area will be under the holidays until July 7.









All emergency services will remain out of red zone restrictions.





