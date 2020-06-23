Video
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:48 AM
Front Page

Minister Mozammel recovers from C-19

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Monday returned to his official residence at Minto Road after making recovery from Covid-19 infection.
Minister Mozammel and his wife Laila Arjumand Banu were undergoing treatment at their residence as per the doctor's advice after testing coronavirus positive on June 12.
 They were admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on June 14 for better treatment.
Mozammel's Assistant Private Secretary Farooq Hossain said the minister was taken to his residence as his second Covid-19 test came out negative on Sunday. The hospital authorities released him on Monday, he added.




However, Mozammel's wife Laila Arjumand Banu is still undergoing treatment at the Intensive care Unit (ICU) of CMH, he said.




