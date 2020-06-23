

AL’s 71st founding anniversary today

The party was founded in 1949 and since then it has been involved in all kinds of democratic, political, social and cultural movements.

It was Awami League that led the country's War of Liberation in 1971.

National and party flags will be hoisted atop all party offices including the Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the occasion of anniversary.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address through video conferencing from her official residence of Ganabhaban to party leaders who will remain present at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office at 5:00pm.

A limited number of central leaders will remain present there maintaining social distancing and health guidelines.

According to the AL office, maintaining health guidelines party's senior leaders will place wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the morning.

A delegation of Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) will place wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj in the morning.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain will join at Tungipara.

Doa and munajat will also be offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of 1975 carnage, four national leaders, 1971 martyrs, martyrs of different movements and struggles and



those AL leaders who died of coronavirus infection.

AL will arrange a special webinar, online seminar, titled 'Mass people's party Awami League' today (Tuesday) at 8:30pm to mark the day. It will be screened on the party's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949/) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd/), said a press release of AL.

The programme will also be broadcasted live on private-run television channels Somoy television and Bijoy TV, Facebook pages of national dailies including Ittefaq, Samakal and Jugantor, online news portals bdnews24.com, Banglanews24.com and Jagonews24.com.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Lt Colonel (retd) Faruque Khan, Dhaka University former Vice-Chancellor Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique and senior journalist Ajay Dasgupta will join the discussion. Journalist Subash Singha Roy will moderate it.

In a statement, Obaidul Quader called upon the party units across the country and their associate and like-minded bodies to observe the founding anniversary of the party maintaining health guidelines and social distancing.

AL senior leader and presidium member Lt. Col. (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan told Daily Observer, "AL is one of the most successful political parties across the world."

"AL has led in all successful movements in country's history including the historic Language movement, Education movement, Six-point movement, mass revolt and at last the most expected freedom struggle," he added.

Faruk Khan also said, "We are hopeful that we will be able to get rid of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic under the strong leadership of AL president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"The sacrifice of Awami League leaders and workers and their contributions to the nation will be ever remembered," he added.









The country's biggest political party was formed as Awami Muslim League at the historical Rose Garden at KM Das Lane in Dhaka, the word 'Muslim' was dropped at its third council in 1955 for the secular ideology of the party.





