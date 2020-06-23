coronavirus update bangladesh





l 3,480 newly infected, total 115,786

l 25 people died at hospitals and 12 at homes

l 1,678 newly recovered

l Samples tested in 24 hours - 15,555

l Recovery rate 40.38%, mortality rate 1.30%

l Among the deceased, 33 male and 5 female

l 618 people in isolation

l Twenty-five patients died at different hospitals, twelve at their respective homes and one was diagnosed with the infection after death.

World

l Total active cases - 9,073,998

l Total deaths - 471,206

l Recovery- 4,856,092















