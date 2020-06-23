Video
coronavirus update bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

l    38 more die, total 1,502
l    3,480 newly infected, total 115,786
l    25 people died at hospitals and 12 at homes
l    1,678 newly recovered
l    Samples tested in 24 hours - 15,555
l    Recovery rate 40.38%, mortality rate 1.30%
l    Among the deceased, 33 male and 5 female
l    618 people in isolation
l    Twenty-five patients died at different hospitals, twelve at their respective homes and one was diagnosed with the infection after death.
World
l    Total active cases - 9,073,998
l    Total deaths -  471,206     
l    Recovery-  4,856,092


