coronavirus update bangladesh
l 38 more die, total 1,502
l 3,480 newly infected, total 115,786
l 25 people died at hospitals and 12 at homes
l 1,678 newly recovered
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 15,555
l Recovery rate 40.38%, mortality rate 1.30%
l Among the deceased, 33 male and 5 female
l 618 people in isolation
l Twenty-five patients died at different hospitals, twelve at their respective homes and one was diagnosed with the infection after death.
World
l Total active cases - 9,073,998
l Total deaths - 471,206
l Recovery- 4,856,092