

38 more deaths take tally to 1,502 in C-19 infection

The death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,502 in Bangladesh while the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections in the country stood at 115,786 after 3,480 more new cases of infections were detected testing 15,555 samples in 62 labs during the time.

The deadly virus took only 107 days to claim more than 1,500 lives in Bangladesh. The country recorded its first fatality on March 18. The country crossed the 100 mark in deaths on April 20. Deaths from the coronavirus infection crossed the 1,000 mark in Bangladesh on June 10 and on June 22 it crossed 1,500.

The death toll accounts for 1.30 per cent of the total infected.

On June 16, the country recorded 53 deaths from the deadly Covid-19 infection, the highest number of deaths recorded in the country in a single day, till date.

On June 22, the death toll was 38 and detected patients 3,480 due to the deadly virus. On June 21, death 39 and detected patients 3,531 and on June 20, total death 37 and detected patients 3,240.

"Of the dead patients, 33 were men and five women. Moreover, 15 of them were from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, four from Barishal, two each from Rajshahi, Khulna and Mymensingh, one from Sylhet division," Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily virtual health bulletin on Monday.

"Twenty-five patients died at different hospitals,

twelve at their respective homes and one was diagnosed with the infection after death."

"Among the deceased, their age-based analysis says one was aged between 11 and 20, one between 21 and 30, three between 21 and 30, one between 31 and 40, three between 41 and 50, 16 between 51 and 60, 10 between 61 and 70, three between 71 and 80 and another was aged between 81 and 90," Dr Nasima said.

"Some 16,287 samples were collected in last 24 hours and 15,555 were tested in 62 labs across country. So far 627,719 samples have been tested," she added.

Besides, 1678 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 46,755.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 40.38 per cent coronavirus infected have recovered and 1.30 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 22.37 per cent on Monday.

Currently, 63,896 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,663 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 278,350 people have completed their quarantine period.

Dr Nasima said, "The authorities placed 618 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 in isolation, bringing the total to 12,467 after 7,965 left the isolation centre."

"The country is capable of accommodating 13,284 people at different isolation wards and 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities," she added.

Moreover, there are 399 ICU facilities and 112 dialysis beds available for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients in the country.















