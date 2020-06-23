Video
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
UNO, Mayor get legal notice to reinstate sacked imam

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A legal notice on Monday was served on the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Mayor of Sonagazi pourasava and Matiganj Union Parisad Chairman, demanding the reinstatement of a sacked Imam, who took part in the burial of a person infected with the coronavirus.
Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir sent the notice through an email to the persons concerned demanding the reinstatement of the sacked imam and khatib Maulana Md. Nur Ullah.
The legal notice also mentioned that if he is not reinstated, legal action will be taken against the respondent.
According to the notice, Maulana Md. Nur Ullah, Khatib and Imam of Box Ali Bhuiyan Jame Mosque at Ward 9 of Sonagazi Pourasava in Feni, was sacked for attending in the burial of a coronavirus infected deceased.
The lawyer included a report published in a national daily newspaper under the headline 'Imam fired for burying a deceased with Coronavirus symptom'.
The report said 'Maulana Ziaul Haque, a resident of Sulakhali village in Matiganj union, died on June 18 with corona symptoms. Maulana Nur Ullah took part in the burial as a member of the Islamic Foundation burial committee. That is why he was temporarily sacked for attending the funeral without the committee's permission.
The lawyer said Maulana Nur Ullah has performed the duty of burying the dead person according to the provisions of Islam. He has also served as a member of the burial committee set up by the Islamic Foundation. 










