Steps to be taken to ensure financial assistance to tanners: Minister





"The government will fixed the prices of raw hide and salted hide considering the profit of the traders involved with the business amid coronavirus crisis," he said while talking at the second meeting of taskforce committee, formed for the development of the leather industries.

He also asked tannery owners, traders, owners of small and medium industries to work together for the improvement of the leather industry after overcoming the coronavirus situation.









The government is working to ensure proper management of rawhide, said the Minister.

The meeting also said that the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry and Islamic Foundation, with the help of local administrations,are providing training to seasonal traders and mosques Imams on raw hide collection and preservation.

The meeting also decided to carry out publicity and public awareness through media and social networking site through the Information Ministry and Leather Business Promotion Council before Eid-ul-Azha.

