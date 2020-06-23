Video
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
Steps to be taken to ensure financial assistance to tanners: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Monday said the government will take necessary steps to ensure financial assistance to the traders, in an effort to boost the tannery industries ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.
 "The government will fixed the prices of raw hide and salted hide considering the profit of the traders involved with the business amid coronavirus crisis," he said while talking at the second meeting of taskforce committee, formed for the development of the leather industries.
He also asked tannery owners, traders, owners of small and medium industries to work together for the improvement of the leather industry after overcoming the coronavirus situation.




The government is working to ensure proper management of rawhide, said the Minister.
The meeting also said that the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry and Islamic Foundation, with the help of local administrations,are providing training to seasonal traders and mosques Imams on raw hide collection and preservation.
The meeting also decided to carry out publicity and public awareness through media and social networking site through the Information Ministry and Leather Business Promotion Council before Eid-ul-Azha.
Besides, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder informed the meeting that steps will be taken so that tannery owners can get loan sfrom stimulus packages announced by the Prime Minister.



