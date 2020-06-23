'Drug trader' killed in Savar 'gunfight'

A suspected drug trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, on Monday morning.

The deceased, Raihan Sarkar, 35, hailed from North Matlab Police Station of Chandpur district. He was an accused in a number of drug cases filed with different police station, said RAB.

RAB sources said the members of the elite force, acting on a tip-off, raided the house of one Mosharraf 1Hossain at Ashulia's Kabirpur area where Raihan was staying.

Sensing the presence of the RAM members, Raihan opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate.

Raihan received bullet wounds during the gunfight and died on the spot.







