Google mapping improved

The government has completed digital mapping of 110 thousand locations across the country to ease the service delivery amid coronavirus outbreak.

Cabinet Division and ICT Division jointly made the mapping in associations with Google, Grameenphone, A2i, Bangladesh Scouts, UNDP and Preneur Lab.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the Chief Guest while Bangladesh Scouts President Abul Kalam Azad was Special Guest on the closing ceremony of 'Bangladesh Challenge' on digital platform on Sunday.

Among others, A2i Policy Adviser Anir Chowdhury, GP Chief Executive Yeasir Azman, Google Regional Head Farhan Qureshi and Preneur Lab Chief Executive Arif Nezami were connected to the event hosted by GP Head of Communications Khairul Basher.



