Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:46 AM
MJF urges ministry

Spread messages thru religious instts to end violence against women

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has urged the religious affairs ministry to raise awareness to end violence against women and children through different religious institutions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The rights organisation said it wants to take part in the campaign with the help of the ministry.
"It has been seen that the general people are keen to accept any message and try to abide by it if these are given on the basis of religion. People give value to the information or slogans which are circulated from different religious institutions," reads a press release of MJF.
The ministry works with all kinds of religious institutions. MJF thinks the ministry can spread these messages or slogans through mosques, temples, churches and monasteries if they want. By doing so, people will be aware.
A telesurvey report by MJF shows that a total of 13,494 women and children experienced domestic and other violence during the countrywide shutdown in 53 districts of the country last month.
A staggering 4,160 victims admitted that they were abused for the first time in their life. MJF observed that the number of incidents of violence against women and children increased in May by 31 percent compared to data from April.
MJF is preparing some slogans and sending those to the ministry so that they can circulate it through the Islamic Foundation.




The messages include: stop domestic violence/abuse against women and children, strengthen the bond of love and harmony in the family, stop child marriage because it is a crime and maintain equality in the family.


