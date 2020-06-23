Video
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
Helal murder

Helal murder

Mastermind Rupam Sarker remanded

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Mastermind Rupam Sarker remanded

Mastermind Rupam Sarker remanded

Rupam Sarker, the mastermind behind the murder of Helal uddin, a mobile banking businessman at Dakshin Khan in the capital, was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday.
On June 14, police   found three parts of Helal's body in different sacks in Dakshin Khan Area.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Sayed passed the order, said General Register Officer (GRO) Mahmudur Rahman.
Sub-inspector Abu Sayeed of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced Rupam before the court with a ten-day remand prayer. The court granted only two-day remand for Rupam.
 A team of DB Police arrested Rupam, 30, from the capital's Gabtoli area on Sunday night. Police said, "Rupam was Helal's business partner. Rupam owed Helal Tk60, 000."
Rupam planned to kill Helal so that he would not have to return that money, police added.
On June 14, police recovered three parts of a body in different sacks at Dakshin Khan Area.










