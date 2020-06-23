All 12 pvt hospitals in Ctg start treating C-19 patients





Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, "I have sent a list of the private hospitals, which are providing treatment to the Covid-19 patients, to the High Court."

These are Park view Hospital, Medical Centre, Imperial Hospital, Surgiscope Hospital, Delta Hospital, CSTC Hospital, CSCR Hospital, National Hospital, Asian Hospital, Well Hospital, Max Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital.

The civil surgeon said as many as 64 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to 12 private hospitals on Sunday. Earlier, Advocate Saiful Islam and Azizul Islam had filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking its directive to the Private Hospitals of Chattogram to provide treatment to corona patients.

Accordingly, the High Court bench of Justice JBM Hasan directed the civil surgeon on June 15 to submit a report on the private hospitals by June 22.

So, the Civil Surgeon submitted the report, saying that all 12 private hospitals are providing treatment to corona patients.

















CHATTOGRAM, Jun 22: All 12 private hospitals with 121 intensive care units (ICUs) in Chattogram have started providing medical services to Covid 19 patients.Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, "I have sent a list of the private hospitals, which are providing treatment to the Covid-19 patients, to the High Court."These are Park view Hospital, Medical Centre, Imperial Hospital, Surgiscope Hospital, Delta Hospital, CSTC Hospital, CSCR Hospital, National Hospital, Asian Hospital, Well Hospital, Max Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital.The civil surgeon said as many as 64 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to 12 private hospitals on Sunday. Earlier, Advocate Saiful Islam and Azizul Islam had filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking its directive to the Private Hospitals of Chattogram to provide treatment to corona patients.Accordingly, the High Court bench of Justice JBM Hasan directed the civil surgeon on June 15 to submit a report on the private hospitals by June 22.So, the Civil Surgeon submitted the report, saying that all 12 private hospitals are providing treatment to corona patients.