Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:46 AM
latest
Home Back Page

All 12 pvt hospitals in Ctg start treating C-19 patients

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 22: All 12 private hospitals with 121 intensive care units (ICUs) in Chattogram have started providing medical services to Covid 19 patients.
Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, "I have sent a list of the private hospitals, which are providing treatment to the Covid-19 patients, to the High Court."
These are Park view Hospital, Medical Centre, Imperial Hospital, Surgiscope Hospital, Delta Hospital, CSTC Hospital, CSCR Hospital, National Hospital, Asian Hospital, Well Hospital, Max Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital.
The civil surgeon said as many as 64 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to 12 private hospitals on Sunday. Earlier, Advocate Saiful Islam and Azizul Islam had filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking its directive to the Private Hospitals of Chattogram to provide treatment to corona patients.
Accordingly, the High Court bench  of Justice JBM Hasan directed the civil surgeon on June 15 to submit a report on the private hospitals by June 22.
So, the Civil Surgeon submitted the report, saying that all 12 private hospitals are providing treatment to corona patients.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Steps to be taken to ensure financial assistance to tanners: Minister
Antibody levels in recovered C-19 patients decline quickly: research
'Drug trader' killed in Savar 'gunfight'
Google mapping improved
Spread messages thru religious instts to end violence against women
Mastermind Rupam Sarker remanded
16,000 migrants back home, 1,106 lost lives abroad
HC order on United Hospital fire deferred


Latest News
Woman‘commits suicide’ after ‘killing’ daughter in Satkhira
Mashrafe doing well, confirms family
Renew transport docs, driving licence by Dec 31
Facebook to accept local currency for advertisement
AL’s 71st founding anniversary Tuesday
Govt realising ‘ghost bills’ from gas, power consumers: BNP
Ratha Yatra begins on Tuesday
Submit SME loan disbursement statements fortnightly
Z H Sikder Medical’s Gulshan branch now a dedicated COVID-19 hospital
Man held with hemp in Patuakhali
Most Read News
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Challenges to banks: Debt recovery, deposit collection and business development
BB official dies of COVID-19
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,500 in Bangladesh
Kamal Lohani’s death: Irreparable loss for us!
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
HC issues injunction on WASA's 25% water price hike
ECNEC approves 10 projects for Tk 9460cr
Law minister tests corona negative
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft