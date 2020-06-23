386 Bangladeshis  return from KSA





Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Golam Moshi said around 2.1 million Bangladeshi nationals are working in Saudi Arabia and many of them want to return home on emergency basis for various reasons.

"We've taken the initiative considering the interests of all. We're working to ensure all facilities for overseas Bangladeshis," he added.

Earlier, Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh said a Boeing 777 of Biman took off with the 386 on board from King Khalid International Airport at 11:40 am (local time).

They were returning home thanks to an initiative of Bangladesh Embassy with the help of Saudi Foreign Ministry, it said, adding that another flight with some more Bangladeshis who faced a similar plight, is scheduled to leave Jeddah for Dhaka on July 1.

The procedure to bring back Bangladeshi nationals was begun on March 11. A total of 2500 Bangladeshis expressed their interest to return home and submitted applications to the Embassy through its Website.









Later, the authorities made a list on priority basis.





