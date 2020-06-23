Video
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:46 AM
Three killed in road mishaps in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and another one was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Natore, on Saturday.
MYMENSINGH: Two persons were killed and another one was injured in a road accident in Hazir Bazar area on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Zakir Hossain, 25, and Ashraful Islam, 27, hailing from Bhaluka. They were the employees of SMC.
Local and police sources said a Dhaka-bound covered van of 'Karatoya Transport Agency' hit a motorbike at around 10pm, leaving the two motorbike riders dead on the spot and another injured.
Injured Hridoy was rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex at first; then he was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Bharaduba Highway Police Sub-Inspector Md Hadiul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, police seized the covered-van and arrested its driver Shah Jalal, 35.
NATORE: A motorcyclist was killed as a pick-up van hit his vehicle in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
Deceased Khorshed Alam, 24, was the son of Nek Mohammad, a resident of Singra Upazila in the district.




Officer-in-Charge of Bonpara Highway Police Station Khandakar Shafiqul Islam said the pick-up van hit the motorcycle in Gunaihati area on the Natore-Pabna Highway in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.
On information, police recovered the body and seized both the vehicles. The driver and assistant of the pickup van fled the scene.



