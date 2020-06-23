Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:46 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondents

Three minor children including two girls drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Moulvibazar, in two days.  
MONPURA, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Char Faizuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in Monpura Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Md Rahadul islam, 4, son of Abbas Hafez of the same area.  Locals said Rahadul went missing in the morning.  Later, his floating body was found in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm.
Hazirhat Union Parishad Chairman Shahriar Chowdhury Dipak confirmed the incident.
MOULVIBAZAR: Two minor girls drowned while taking bath in a canal in Rajnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased were identified as Shamima Akhter, 9, daughter of Delwar Hossain of the upazila, and Sanjida, 8, daughter of Sanu Miah of Sadar Upazila. They were cousin sisters.  Locals and police said the duo drowned while went to the canal in Kadamhata area for taking bath at noon. Later, family members saw the bodies floating in the canal water and recovered the those.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Army distributed relief items among 400 poor families
Three killed in road mishaps in two dists
Three minors drown in two districts
Five persons murdered in five districts
148 more people infected with coronavirus in four districts
Two found dead in two districts
5 die with corona symptoms, infection
Severe erosion goes unabated at Ulipur


Latest News
Woman‘commits suicide’ after ‘killing’ daughter in Satkhira
Mashrafe doing well, confirms family
Renew transport docs, driving licence by Dec 31
Facebook to accept local currency for advertisement
AL’s 71st founding anniversary Tuesday
Govt realising ‘ghost bills’ from gas, power consumers: BNP
Ratha Yatra begins on Tuesday
Submit SME loan disbursement statements fortnightly
Z H Sikder Medical’s Gulshan branch now a dedicated COVID-19 hospital
Man held with hemp in Patuakhali
Most Read News
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Challenges to banks: Debt recovery, deposit collection and business development
BB official dies of COVID-19
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,500 in Bangladesh
Kamal Lohani’s death: Irreparable loss for us!
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
HC issues injunction on WASA's 25% water price hike
ECNEC approves 10 projects for Tk 9460cr
Law minister tests corona negative
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft