Three minors drown in two districts





MONPURA, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Char Faizuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in Monpura Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Rahadul islam, 4, son of Abbas Hafez of the same area. Locals said Rahadul went missing in the morning. Later, his floating body was found in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm.

Hazirhat Union Parishad Chairman Shahriar Chowdhury Dipak confirmed the incident.

MOULVIBAZAR: Two minor girls drowned while taking bath in a canal in Rajnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Shamima Akhter, 9, daughter of Delwar Hossain of the upazila, and Sanjida, 8, daughter of Sanu Miah of Sadar Upazila. They were cousin sisters. Locals and police said the duo drowned while went to the canal in Kadamhata area for taking bath at noon. Later, family members saw the bodies floating in the canal water and recovered the those.





















