Five persons murdered in five districts





KISHOREGANJ: A man was killed and 35 others were injured in a clash between two rival groups in Itna Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Nuruddin, 35, was the son of one Suruj Mia of Gendamara Shantipur Village in the upazila.

Police said a clash ensued between the families of Sahab uddin and Monayem Khan in the morning over a trifling matter.

Both groups used lethal weapons during the clash.

Nuruddin, nephew of Sahabuddin died on the spot when he was hit by a sharp weapon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Itna Police Station (PS) Murshed Jaman said additional police have been deployed in the area.

The situation is now under control, the OC added.

BHOLA: A group of miscreants hacked a man to death in Sadar Upazila of the district at early hours on Sunday.

Deceased Prabir Majhi, 37, was a pharmacist.

Prabir's brother was also injured during the attack.

Local sources said a gang of miscreants attacked Prabir and his brother Sajeeb Majhi on their way to home from medicine shop at around 12:30am, leaving them critically injured.

They were rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Prabir dead. The gang also looted Tk 4,00,000 and 10 bharis of gold ornament from the brothers.

Sadar Model PS OC Enayet Hossain said police identified four of the attackers.

People managed to catch one of them and handed him over to police after beating him.

A hunt is on to arrest the rest, said the OC, adding that a knife was recovered from the scene.

SIRAJGANJ: A housewife was strangulated to death by her husband and family members from Char Malshapara area in the district town early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Munni Begum, 26, wife of Zahid Hossain, a resident in the area.

Local sources said Munni's husband and family members strangulated her to death for dowry on Saturday evening. They attempted to disappear the body after murder.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police have arrested the deceased's husband Zahid and her sister-in-law Runa Khatun in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of Sirajganj PS Faruqe confirmed the incident.

JAMALPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was murdered by some unidentified miscreants in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The miscreants also snatched his vehicle after killing him at that time.

The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 30, son of Abdul Sattar, hailed from Dhanbari Upazila of Tangail.

The deceased's wife said her husband went out of home along with his auto-rickshaw in the afternoon and, since then, he did not return home.

Sarishabari PS OC (Investigation) Joaher Alam Khan said on information, police recovered the body from Maitabari Intersection in Ramanandapur area in the upazila.

A Towel was fastened around his neck and injury marks were found on his head. The body was sent to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed by his younger brother in Chandsree Village under Dhara Union in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Nadimul Islam was the son of Nurul Islam of the same area.

Dhara Union Parishad Chairman Tofayel Ahmed Biplob said the brothers were logged into an altercation over silly matter. As a sequel to this, Mazharul Islam, 27, hit Nadimul with stick, in which he was injured.

Later, the family members rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where Nadimul died on Saturday morning.

Haluaghat PS OC Mohammad Ali Mahmud said the body was recovered and sent it to MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

