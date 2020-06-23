Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:45 AM
latest
Home Countryside

148 more people infected with coronavirus in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

At least 148 more people including physicians and journalists  tested positive for coronavirus in four districts- Bhola, Rangamati, Laxmipur and Rajshahi, in two days.
BHOLA: Some 109 more people including policeman and banker tested positive for coronavirus in the district in 24 hours.
Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday morning.
With the new cases, a total of 2,194 people have, so far, contracted the deadly virus in the district.
Among the newly infected people, 82 are males, 21 females and six children.
Meanwhile, two more deaths from Covid-19 were reported during last 24 hours, taking the total virus death here to 33.
RANGAMATI: Twenty-seven more people have been infected with novel coronavirus in the district.
District Corona Focal Person Dr Mostafa Kamal said a total of 59 reports came on Sunday where 27 found positive.
Of the infected, five died of the deadly virus till Sunday while 81 made recovery from the virus.
Now, 20 patients are under isolation in the district.
A total of 182 people have been found infected with COVID-19.
RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR: Six more persons including Ramgati Upazila Health Complex Residential Medical Officer (RMO) have contracted coronavirus in the district.
A source in the health complex said on Sunday that the test reports of the six came positive on Saturday night.
Apart from the RMO, the five other infected persons are: two deputy assistant medical officers, an assistant in the emergency unit, a medical technologist (lab) and a relative of a school teacher who died of coronavirus.
So far, 11 health service employees have been infected with the virus in the upazila.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abdur Rahim confirmed the information.
RAJSHAHI: Six journalists working for different televisions, newspapers and online news portals in the district have tested coronavirus positive.
They are now fighting against the deadly disease.
However, their physical condition is comparatively better though some of them had fever several days ago. They are now staying at their houses under home quarantine.
The journalists are Mehedi Hasan Shyamol, 42, Rajshahi Divisional Correspondent of Mohona Television, Abu Sayeed, 40, Cameraperson of SA Television, Mizanur Rahman, 35, Durgapur Upazila Correspondent of local Dainik Sonali Sangbad, Asaduzzaman Noor, 24, Staff Reporter of the Daily Sunshine, Abdur Rahim, 23, Staff Reporter of Rajshahi Sangbad, and Mehedi Hasan, 23, Rajshahi Divisional Correspondent of online news portal Agricare24.com.
Of them, Mehedi Hasan Shyamol is the general secretary (GS) of Rajshahi Television Journalists Association, while Asaduzzaman Noor is the GS of Rajshahi College Reporters Unity. Noor, Mizan, Rahim and Mehedi tested coronavirus positive on June 20, while Shyamol on June 15 and Abu Sayeed on June 8.
On April 12 last, the first coronavirus infected person was detected in Puthia Upazila.
Later, corona infection was found in the city on May 15.
A total of 237 persons have been diagnosed with coronavirus positive in the district and city till Sunday evening.
Of them, four died, while 55 have recovered.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Army distributed relief items among 400 poor families
Three killed in road mishaps in two dists
Three minors drown in two districts
Five persons murdered in five districts
148 more people infected with coronavirus in four districts
Two found dead in two districts
5 die with corona symptoms, infection
Severe erosion goes unabated at Ulipur


Latest News
Woman‘commits suicide’ after ‘killing’ daughter in Satkhira
Mashrafe doing well, confirms family
Renew transport docs, driving licence by Dec 31
Facebook to accept local currency for advertisement
AL’s 71st founding anniversary Tuesday
Govt realising ‘ghost bills’ from gas, power consumers: BNP
Ratha Yatra begins on Tuesday
Submit SME loan disbursement statements fortnightly
Z H Sikder Medical’s Gulshan branch now a dedicated COVID-19 hospital
Man held with hemp in Patuakhali
Most Read News
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Challenges to banks: Debt recovery, deposit collection and business development
BB official dies of COVID-19
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,500 in Bangladesh
Kamal Lohani’s death: Irreparable loss for us!
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
HC issues injunction on WASA's 25% water price hike
ECNEC approves 10 projects for Tk 9460cr
Law minister tests corona negative
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft