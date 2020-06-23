148 more people infected with coronavirus in four districts





BHOLA: Some 109 more people including policeman and banker tested positive for coronavirus in the district in 24 hours.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday morning.

With the new cases, a total of 2,194 people have, so far, contracted the deadly virus in the district.

Among the newly infected people, 82 are males, 21 females and six children.

Meanwhile, two more deaths from Covid-19 were reported during last 24 hours, taking the total virus death here to 33.

RANGAMATI: Twenty-seven more people have been infected with novel coronavirus in the district.

District Corona Focal Person Dr Mostafa Kamal said a total of 59 reports came on Sunday where 27 found positive.

Of the infected, five died of the deadly virus till Sunday while 81 made recovery from the virus.

Now, 20 patients are under isolation in the district.

A total of 182 people have been found infected with COVID-19.

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR: Six more persons including Ramgati Upazila Health Complex Residential Medical Officer (RMO) have contracted coronavirus in the district.

A source in the health complex said on Sunday that the test reports of the six came positive on Saturday night.

Apart from the RMO, the five other infected persons are: two deputy assistant medical officers, an assistant in the emergency unit, a medical technologist (lab) and a relative of a school teacher who died of coronavirus.

So far, 11 health service employees have been infected with the virus in the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abdur Rahim confirmed the information.

RAJSHAHI: Six journalists working for different televisions, newspapers and online news portals in the district have tested coronavirus positive.

They are now fighting against the deadly disease.

However, their physical condition is comparatively better though some of them had fever several days ago. They are now staying at their houses under home quarantine.

The journalists are Mehedi Hasan Shyamol, 42, Rajshahi Divisional Correspondent of Mohona Television, Abu Sayeed, 40, Cameraperson of SA Television, Mizanur Rahman, 35, Durgapur Upazila Correspondent of local Dainik Sonali Sangbad, Asaduzzaman Noor, 24, Staff Reporter of the Daily Sunshine, Abdur Rahim, 23, Staff Reporter of Rajshahi Sangbad, and Mehedi Hasan, 23, Rajshahi Divisional Correspondent of online news portal Agricare24.com.

Of them, Mehedi Hasan Shyamol is the general secretary (GS) of Rajshahi Television Journalists Association, while Asaduzzaman Noor is the GS of Rajshahi College Reporters Unity. Noor, Mizan, Rahim and Mehedi tested coronavirus positive on June 20, while Shyamol on June 15 and Abu Sayeed on June 8.

On April 12 last, the first coronavirus infected person was detected in Puthia Upazila.

Later, corona infection was found in the city on May 15.

A total of 237 persons have been diagnosed with coronavirus positive in the district and city till Sunday evening.

Of them, four died, while 55 have recovered.























