Two found dead in two districts





BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a college student in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon, after two days of his missing.

Deceased Sumon, an honours student at Borhanuddin College, went missing on Saturday evening. He was the son of Mafizul Islam, a resident of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Borhanuddin Police Station (PS) Enamul Haq said police detained one Mithu tracking Sumon's phone number. Gleaning information from him, police recovered Sumon's buried body in Pakshia Union.

On Saturday evening, someone called Sumon when he was gossiping with his friends. After the phone call, Sumon left the place immediately and went missing.

During initial interrogation, Mithu confessed of killing Suman. But, reasons behind the murder could not be known yet.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Char Parbati Union in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sanzida Akhter Piyashi, 25, wife of Anwar Hossain of the same area. She was the mother of two children.

Police and local sources said the family members spotted the hanging body of Piyashi nearby the house in the morning, and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Companiganj PS OC Arifur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, Piyashi might commit suicide.





















