Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:45 AM
latest
Home Countryside

5 die with corona symptoms, infection

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Two freedom fighters (FFs) died of coronavirus infection and three others with the virus symptoms in three districts- Patuakhali, Moulvibazar and Bhola, in two days.    
PATUAKHALI: Two FFs in the district have found positive for coronavirus after their death while another died with the virus symptoms here on Sunday.
Three more persons have tested corona positive in the district, taking the total virus cases to 246.
Civil Surgeon Dr Jahangir Alam Shipon confirmed the information on Sunday night.
Both the deceased FFs were the residents of Bauphal Town in the district.
Their samples found positive for coronavirus after their death.
Another person died with COVID-19 symptoms at the corona ward of Sadar Hospital on Sunday evening.
So far, 15 people died of the deadly virus in the district.
MOULVIBAZAR: A man died with coronavirus symptoms at the isolation unit of 250-bed Moulvibazar Hospital in the district town on Sunday noon. The deceased was identified as Durud Miah, 40.
Hospital Supervisor Dr Partha Sarathi Datta Kango said the patient admitted to the hospital with fever, cough and respiratory problems in the morning. He breathed his last while receiving treatment in the isolation unit of the hospital at noon.
Sample from the patient was collected for coronavirus test, he added.
BHOLA: A former union parishad (UP) member of Charpata Union in Daulatkhana Upazila of the district died with coronavirus symptoms on Saturday night.  
Charpata UP Acting Chairman Md Helal Uddin said the 52-year-old former UP member had been suffering from fever and respiratory problem for last 10 days.
He died on way to Bhola 250-Bed General Hospital at around 8pm.
He was buried at night following the government's health guidelines.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Army distributed relief items among 400 poor families
Three killed in road mishaps in two dists
Three minors drown in two districts
Five persons murdered in five districts
148 more people infected with coronavirus in four districts
Two found dead in two districts
5 die with corona symptoms, infection
Severe erosion goes unabated at Ulipur


Latest News
Woman‘commits suicide’ after ‘killing’ daughter in Satkhira
Mashrafe doing well, confirms family
Renew transport docs, driving licence by Dec 31
Facebook to accept local currency for advertisement
AL’s 71st founding anniversary Tuesday
Govt realising ‘ghost bills’ from gas, power consumers: BNP
Ratha Yatra begins on Tuesday
Submit SME loan disbursement statements fortnightly
Z H Sikder Medical’s Gulshan branch now a dedicated COVID-19 hospital
Man held with hemp in Patuakhali
Most Read News
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Challenges to banks: Debt recovery, deposit collection and business development
BB official dies of COVID-19
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,500 in Bangladesh
Kamal Lohani’s death: Irreparable loss for us!
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
HC issues injunction on WASA's 25% water price hike
ECNEC approves 10 projects for Tk 9460cr
Law minister tests corona negative
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft