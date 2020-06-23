5 die with corona symptoms, infection





PATUAKHALI: Two FFs in the district have found positive for coronavirus after their death while another died with the virus symptoms here on Sunday.

Three more persons have tested corona positive in the district, taking the total virus cases to 246.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jahangir Alam Shipon confirmed the information on Sunday night.

Both the deceased FFs were the residents of Bauphal Town in the district.

Their samples found positive for coronavirus after their death.

Another person died with COVID-19 symptoms at the corona ward of Sadar Hospital on Sunday evening.

So far, 15 people died of the deadly virus in the district.

MOULVIBAZAR: A man died with coronavirus symptoms at the isolation unit of 250-bed Moulvibazar Hospital in the district town on Sunday noon. The deceased was identified as Durud Miah, 40.

Hospital Supervisor Dr Partha Sarathi Datta Kango said the patient admitted to the hospital with fever, cough and respiratory problems in the morning. He breathed his last while receiving treatment in the isolation unit of the hospital at noon.

Sample from the patient was collected for coronavirus test, he added.

BHOLA: A former union parishad (UP) member of Charpata Union in Daulatkhana Upazila of the district died with coronavirus symptoms on Saturday night.

Charpata UP Acting Chairman Md Helal Uddin said the 52-year-old former UP member had been suffering from fever and respiratory problem for last 10 days.

He died on way to Bhola 250-Bed General Hospital at around 8pm.

He was buried at night following the government's health guidelines.





















