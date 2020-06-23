

Severe erosion goes unabated at Ulipur

With the rise-up of tidal water in these inter-regional rivers, severe erosion has started to hit different low-lying areas in the Ulipur Upazila.

Submerging larger fields of standing crops including ground-nut, jute, maize, chilli and seedbeds, the upstream water is approaching towards the plain land.

The erosion of the rivers is continuously devouring new areas; houses and vast areas of cropping are being embedded by the Brahmaputra and Teesta.

In this situation, Water Development Board (WDB) is dumping sand-filled geobags in Paler Vita and Hatia villages to tackle the erosion by the Brahmaputra. Yet there is no step to clip the erosion of the Teesta.

In the absence of WDB initiative, local people are trying to resist the Teesta erosion by putting barricade with bamboos. In the Paka Matha point of Thetrai Union of the upazila, they are making bamboo barricade on self-service basis.

Within a span of the last two weeks, the unabated Teesta erosion destroyed around 50 houses and huge arable lands.

A visit on Sunday last to Pakar Matha found people's tireless trying to protect their houses and lands by a setting bamboo barricade along the river bank.

A volunteer Joynal said despite contacting different sources including WDB for thwarting the erosion, they did not get any response.

"At the last, we went for self-arrangement with bamboo barricade," he added.

The bamboo barricade has been funded by the local people and Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abu Sayed Sarkar.

For the last four days, 25-30 volunteers have been preparing the barricade.

Students like Kibria, Sabuj and Selim Feroze are working in the erosion protection as their school and colleges are closed for the corona-situation,

"We'll feel proud if our little labour comes to help in the erosion protection," they added.

Many locals like Sahalam, Shafiqul, Noor Amin, Anwar Ali and Qyuum said during election time, leaders made promises for erosion protection. But when erosion has appeared and is damaging everything of us, these leaders are vanished, they added.

Due to the incessant raining in the last few days, the Brahmaputra and the Teesta rivers recorded a rise in the water level. The surging tides have flooded low-lying areas. Farmers have fallen in disarray.

Chad Mia of Dori Kishorepur Village of Thetrai Union said 50-decimal ground-nut field of Teesta's Joansatra Char has been damaged.

"I've been able to bring home some nuts only," he added.

In addition, farmers Morsheda Begum, Rawshan Ara and Nazrul Islam reported that their fields of ground nut, jute, maize, chilli and seedbeds are being submerged in the Teesta char.

Referring to the volunteering in raising the bamboo barricade, Abu Sayed urged WDB for taking urgent erosion protection measures.

Kurigram WDB Executive Engineer Ariful Islam disclosed the temporary dam project proposal has been sent to the authorities concerned to check Teesta erosion.

















ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, June 22: The tidal swelling in the Brahmaputra and Teesta rivers at Ulipur point has marooned all downstream estuaries in the district.With the rise-up of tidal water in these inter-regional rivers, severe erosion has started to hit different low-lying areas in the Ulipur Upazila.Submerging larger fields of standing crops including ground-nut, jute, maize, chilli and seedbeds, the upstream water is approaching towards the plain land.The erosion of the rivers is continuously devouring new areas; houses and vast areas of cropping are being embedded by the Brahmaputra and Teesta.In this situation, Water Development Board (WDB) is dumping sand-filled geobags in Paler Vita and Hatia villages to tackle the erosion by the Brahmaputra. Yet there is no step to clip the erosion of the Teesta.In the absence of WDB initiative, local people are trying to resist the Teesta erosion by putting barricade with bamboos. In the Paka Matha point of Thetrai Union of the upazila, they are making bamboo barricade on self-service basis.Within a span of the last two weeks, the unabated Teesta erosion destroyed around 50 houses and huge arable lands.A visit on Sunday last to Pakar Matha found people's tireless trying to protect their houses and lands by a setting bamboo barricade along the river bank.A volunteer Joynal said despite contacting different sources including WDB for thwarting the erosion, they did not get any response."At the last, we went for self-arrangement with bamboo barricade," he added.The bamboo barricade has been funded by the local people and Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abu Sayed Sarkar.For the last four days, 25-30 volunteers have been preparing the barricade.Students like Kibria, Sabuj and Selim Feroze are working in the erosion protection as their school and colleges are closed for the corona-situation,"We'll feel proud if our little labour comes to help in the erosion protection," they added.Many locals like Sahalam, Shafiqul, Noor Amin, Anwar Ali and Qyuum said during election time, leaders made promises for erosion protection. But when erosion has appeared and is damaging everything of us, these leaders are vanished, they added.Due to the incessant raining in the last few days, the Brahmaputra and the Teesta rivers recorded a rise in the water level. The surging tides have flooded low-lying areas. Farmers have fallen in disarray.Chad Mia of Dori Kishorepur Village of Thetrai Union said 50-decimal ground-nut field of Teesta's Joansatra Char has been damaged."I've been able to bring home some nuts only," he added.In addition, farmers Morsheda Begum, Rawshan Ara and Nazrul Islam reported that their fields of ground nut, jute, maize, chilli and seedbeds are being submerged in the Teesta char.Referring to the volunteering in raising the bamboo barricade, Abu Sayed urged WDB for taking urgent erosion protection measures.Kurigram WDB Executive Engineer Ariful Islam disclosed the temporary dam project proposal has been sent to the authorities concerned to check Teesta erosion.