Fragile condition of Teletalk services







According to data from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), the total number of Mobile Phone subscribers has reached 165.615 Million at the end of January, 2020. Apart from the only state-owned mobile phone operator 'Teletalk', there are four operators including Grameenphone, Robi Axiata and Banglalink. But since launching in December 2004, Teletalk has not yet reached 5 million subscribers.



Even after the introduction of different SIMs and packages with different advantages and affordable call rates, the main reason for the low number of subscribers is the fragile condition of the network in all the districts of the country. Even in the divisional cities, there is no end to the pains of the subscribers with the weakness of the network. Earlier, Teletalk had a significant number of subscribers in the hill districts, but the number of subscribers is declining due to lack of network, disconnection of network after power outage and poor quality services.



Therefore, we are expecting the kind attention of the appropriate authorities to take necessary steps including expansion of network and installation of towers in all districts of the country.











Abu Faruk, Bandarban



