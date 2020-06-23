Glory of rising again from the ashes!



Nazarul Islam

Most of us will agree that British victory under Robert Clive at Plassey in Bengal was an unusual and a crucial episode in the history's crucible of the Indian subcontinent. The young Nawab of Bengal, Siraj-ud-daula, had annexed Calcutta from the East India Company with a huge army in June 1756. This was also the time when history's notorious Black Hole event had occurred. It was not until August of the same year, that this news reached the British East India Company in Madras; and not until the month of October that Clive, now 32 years-old, had to leave for Calcutta at the head of a mixed European-Indian force of some 2,500 men. He was also able to drive Siraj's army out, early in January 1757.

We also need to recall from history of that bygone era- of a little more than twenty-six decades ago, when Bengalis had plunged into an abyss of darkness-something we have referred to, as a grave catastrophe. Robert Clive, along with a motley group of English mercenaries, in connivance with local collaborators, had managed to defeat the last independent ruler of Bengal, Bihar and Orissa

Fate however has always been full of surprises, having had the upper hand-by holding out very unprecedented plans - Something, which had showed its colour in different hues, and that too at different times. Seventy one years ago, on the day of the founding the Awami League, the party that spearheaded East Bengal's uprising and War of Liberation -was born.

Nearly a half century ago something unusual and also historic had also taken place in Dhaka. In the year 1906, Muslims of the subcontinent had gathered here to lay down the foundations of a struggle that had led to a separate homeland for Muslims-known to the world, as Pakistan. Another political party called the 'Muslim League' had been constituted, to safeguard the interests of Muslims who were treated unfairly in India, obviously by an overwhelming Hindu majority.

The Pakistani nation had emerged out of ashes of communal warfare, death and destruction, carnage and grief that had plagued the two distinct regions of the subcontinent that were home to an existing majority of Muslim population. Here. This nation-state had comprised of the majority Muslim concentration territories of the East Bengal, West Punjab, Sind, Baluchistan and the Frontier Provinces of India.

Unlike the Muslim League which had spearheaded the struggle for Pakistan in the subcontinent-the Awami League was a political party which had led the Bengali nation, to their cherished freedom, and finally was able to redeem their blood-soaked losses sustained in the year 1757. A new nation of Bangladesh was born out of the ashes of genocide, and armed struggle in 1971.

Fast forward in time....Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has aptly shared: "Awami League was formed on this day in 1949 to bring back the independence of Bangladesh which was lost at Plassey's mango grove on June 23, 1757 through the defeat of the last independent Nawab of Bengal."

And speaking figuratively though, she is absolutely right. This day indeed, has a spiritual significance for the Bangla nation's soul. On this historic day of June 23, we share the two major milestones of our history in India-the first, taking place 263 years ago in 1757, followed by the second occurring only 71 years ago. The latter event had been the source of our great leap forward, towards the Golden Bengal that we as a nation have been trying to materialize.

So much so for this day! The memorable day of June 23, needs to be officially celebrated as a public holiday. Schools and textbooks should include events of the Battle of Plassey along with the history of the birth of the Awami League and the latter's evolution in our politics.

It is high time that we have owned our real past and took pride in it. A nation that does not know itself does not respect itself.

Bangladeshis have learned from history - to build their dreams of the future, from the brutal lessons of their fiery past. Their greatest glories have come not from falling against the brute forces, but rising again and again from the ashes!

The writer is a former educator based in Chicago



































