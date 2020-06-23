23rd June: A day of an amazing contradiction





On one hand, the last independent Nawab of Bengal, Bihar and Orissa lost a decisive battle against the British East India Company exactly 263 years ago in 1757 - succumbing to British rule for nearly two hundred years. While on the other, on the same day a political party titled The All Pakistan Awami Muslim League , now Bangladesh Awami League was founded at Dhaka in 1949 - in a little over two decades this party would lead the Bengali nation to freedom under the courageous and charismatic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



A momentous but a treacherous battle would establish colonial rule in Bengal and later in the rest of India, while the political party founded in erstwhile East Pakistan would later turn into massive political force to lead the oppressed Bengali people to emerge as an independent and sovereign nation. The victor of the Battle of Plassey would later turn into a villain despite establishing an empire for Britain, while the newly formed political party in Dhaka would give birth to the one and only undisputed political leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for shaping the destiny of Bengali people. However, the significance of 23rd June for the Bengali nation lies in its stark disparity and contrasting historical events.



As the famed Poet William Blake once quoted - Do what you will, this world's a fiction and is made up of contradiction.



























As we revisit history on this day, we fail to hide our surprise.On one hand, the last independent Nawab of Bengal, Bihar and Orissa lost a decisive battle against the British East India Company exactly 263 years ago in 1757 - succumbing to British rule for nearly two hundred years. While on the other, on the same day a political party titled The All Pakistan Awami Muslim League , now Bangladesh Awami League was founded at Dhaka in 1949 - in a little over two decades this party would lead the Bengali nation to freedom under the courageous and charismatic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.A momentous but a treacherous battle would establish colonial rule in Bengal and later in the rest of India, while the political party founded in erstwhile East Pakistan would later turn into massive political force to lead the oppressed Bengali people to emerge as an independent and sovereign nation. The victor of the Battle of Plassey would later turn into a villain despite establishing an empire for Britain, while the newly formed political party in Dhaka would give birth to the one and only undisputed political leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for shaping the destiny of Bengali people. However, the significance of 23rd June for the Bengali nation lies in its stark disparity and contrasting historical events.As the famed Poet William Blake once quoted - Do what you will, this world's a fiction and is made up of contradiction.