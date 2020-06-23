China to join UN arms treaty

BEIJING, June 22: China will join a global pact to regulate arms sales that has been rejected by the United States, with Beijing saying on Monday it is committed to efforts to "enhance peace and stability" in the world.

The Communist Party leadership's top legislative body voted Saturday to adopt a decision on joining the UN Arms Trade Treaty that is designed to control the flow of weapons into conflict zones.

It comes after US President Donald Trump announced plans last year to pull the United States out of the agreement -- which entered into force in 2014. -AFP









