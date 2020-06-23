291 Afghan securitymen killed

KABUL, June 22: The Taliban killed at least 291 Afghan security personnel over the past week, a top government official said on Monday, accusing the insurgents of unleashing a wave of violence ahead of potential talks.

The past week was the "deadliest" in the country's 19 years of conflict, said Javid Faisal, spokesman for the National Security Council, even as the insurgents dismissed the latest figures. The Taliban carried out 422 attacks in 32 provinces in the past week, killing 291 security force personnel and wounding 550 others, Faisal said on Twitter. -AFP





