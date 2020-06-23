Coronavirus: Latest global developments





PARIS, June 22: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

465,000 dead

The pandemic has killed at least 465,300 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Sunday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths at 119,846 followed by Brazil with 49,976, Britain with 42,632, Italy with 34,634 and France with 29,633.

China clamps down

China bans imports from top US poultry producer Tyson Foods and orders a Beijing Pepsi factory to close as authorities clamp down in a bid to contain a new cluster in the capital.

Health officials report 22 new cases in Beijing from the outbreak linked to a wholesale market.

Quarantine violence

Several police officers are hurt in clashes with residents of a high-rise apartment block in the German city of Goettingen who had been placed under quarantine over a virus outbreak.

The violence erupted as a group of residents sought to break through a metal barrier installed to keep the 700 people living in the residential complex in to prevent possible transmission. -AFP



















