Security questions after three die in UK knife attack, including US man



Khairi Saadallah

The knife attack in a park in Reading, west of London, on Saturday evening is the third in a year, and has again raised concern about the early release of offenders from prison.

A 25-year-old man, widely identified as Libyan refugee Khairi Saadallah, was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, then re-arrested under the Counter-Terrorism Act 2000.

Thames Valley Police said one of the victims was a local teacher, James Furlong. Another was his friend Joe Ritchie-Bennett, originally from Philadelphia, reports said.

US Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson offered condolences to everyone affected. "To our great sorrow, this includes an American citizen," he wrote on Twitter. -AFP

















