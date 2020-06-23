Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:43 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

New York City to remove Roosevelt statue over racism concerns

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW YORK, June 22: New York City announced on Sunday it would remove a statue of former US President Theodore Roosevelt long criticized as a racist and colonialist symbol, but the move drew criticism from Donald Trump.
The decision comes with the United States gripped by widespread protests against racial inequality -- sparked by the killing in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man -- with demonstrators toppling a number of statues of figures with racist legacies.
The bronze sculpture of Roosevelt, which has been at the entrance of the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) for 80 years, depicts the former leader on horseback towering over a black man and a Native American man -- who are both on foot. Citing the ongoing movement for racial justice, the museum said: "We also have watched as the attention of the world and the country has increasingly turned to statues and monuments as powerful and hurtful symbols of systemic racism."
The Roosevelt statue, it added, "has long been controversial because of the hierarchical composition that places one figure on horseback and the others walking alongside, and many of us find its depictions of the Native American and African figures and their placement in the monument racist."
But President Donald Trump criticized the decision to remove the statue, tweeting: "Ridiculous, don't do it!"




Trump had called on police to arrest demonstrators who took down a statue of Confederate general Albert Pike in Washington DC on Friday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serbian prez claims victory
China to join UN arms treaty
Social distancing rule
291 Afghan securitymen killed
Bolton hopes Trump is a one-term president
Manmohan Singh On Ladakh Face-off
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Security questions after three die in UK knife attack, including US man


Latest News
Woman‘commits suicide’ after ‘killing’ daughter in Satkhira
Mashrafe doing well, confirms family
Renew transport docs, driving licence by Dec 31
Facebook to accept local currency for advertisement
AL’s 71st founding anniversary Tuesday
Govt realising ‘ghost bills’ from gas, power consumers: BNP
Ratha Yatra begins on Tuesday
Submit SME loan disbursement statements fortnightly
Z H Sikder Medical’s Gulshan branch now a dedicated COVID-19 hospital
Man held with hemp in Patuakhali
Most Read News
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Challenges to banks: Debt recovery, deposit collection and business development
BB official dies of COVID-19
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,500 in Bangladesh
Kamal Lohani’s death: Irreparable loss for us!
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
HC issues injunction on WASA's 25% water price hike
ECNEC approves 10 projects for Tk 9460cr
Law minister tests corona negative
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft