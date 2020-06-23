

Probe body on mask mess up fails to act

In mid April, health professionals in different hospitals raised question about the quality of face masks while erupting in a rage. Following complaints over poor-quality respirators, the Central Medical Store Depot (CMSD) withdrew the received masks and show caused JMI Hospital Requisite MFG Ltd. Later a government probe body investigated into the matter and found that JMI supplied fake N95 masks, made of unapproved imported raw materials. It is saddening that even in the midst of a pandemic; some suppliers can act so irresponsibly. Such incident compels to question about the supplier's business ethics.



On that note, the probe body, after finding irregularities in mask supply, made three recommendations: taking action against the officials concerned who received the mask delivery without informing the director of CMSD; increasing skilled manpower to identify the demand and distribution process of personal protective equipment (PPE); making the authority concerned more cautious in approving, manufacturing and marketing N95 masks. Rather mysteriously, no action against the supplier has been recommended following the investigation report.



Furthermore, JMI Managing Director Md Abdur Razzaq in April issued a press statement saying they had started the process of manufacturing masks of N95 standard. The initiative would have been at the final stage by now if there was no global lockdown due to the pandemic. On the other hand, the CMSD director stated that JMI was asked to supply regular surgical masks and they delivered accordingly, but wrongly labelled those as N95. This haphazard situation only depicts the mismanagement in our system. Why would there be lack of coordination regarding a very essential safety gear? Amid the deadly pandemic such type of mismanagement is nothing but life threatening for the front liner fighters.











Moreover, the message in the report is utterly obscure. Allegation rises against the report that it intentionally aims to allow those who orchestrated the scam to escape the charge. Here the million dollar question is who are the government officials protecting the offenders.



